Exposed!!! RJD spokesperson confirmed that Lalu Prasad Yadav had access to a phone inside the jail

Patna: RJD spokesperson Satrupa Pandey confirmed that Lalu Prasad Yadav has a mobile phone inside the jail to use. She says that the call was made by BJP to create a ‘conspiracy’ against Yadav. “He was speaking in a funny tone. Irfan (arguably the person who handed over the phone to Yadav) wasn’t allowed to enter then. But I don’t know how Irfan managed to meet him (Yadav). He must have told that Modiji has called. this is why he was given entry as well. He was asked to connect to national president Lalu Ji to Sushil Modi. Don’t know how he managed. Nobody knows where is Irfan these days. He was removed from there I guess. He used to stay there. He isn’t there now,” she said.

Earlier Lalu Prasad Yadav posted an audiotape of an alleged conversation between Lalu and Lalan Paswan, one of the MLAs of the ruling coalition. “Lalu Yadav showed his true colors. Lalu Prasad Yadav is luring the NDA MLA to vote in favor of the Grand Alliance in the election for the Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker,” posted Modi along with an alleged audiotape of a conversation between Lalu Prasad Yadav and MLA from the NDA coalition.

