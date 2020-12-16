KSU leader’s house vandalized; UDF announces hartal tomorrow

Kozhikode: KSU district vice president Jeril Bose’s house was attacked on Wednesday. The Congress accused the CPM of being behind the violence. Jeril Bose’s mother and wife were injured in the attack. Both were admitted to Koyilandy Government Taluk Hospital.

Jeril Bose was also the candidate for the district panchayat from the Kakkodi division. Meanwhile, the UDF announced a hartal in Chemancheri panchayath tomorrow following the incident.

