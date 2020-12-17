Kerala Election Updates: Shining victory for the viral female candidate who solicited votes in the bullet

Kozhikode: Shining victory for the viral female candidate who solicited votes in a bullet. She participated in the election as an LDF candidate. Saruthi is contesting as an LDF candidate in ward one of Olavanna Grama Panchayat in the Kozhikode district. Sharuti got 961 votes. She was one of the new faces of the LDF who came to capture local bodies with the youth.

Saruthi’s image of seeking votes on bullets in posters had gained great prominence in the media as well. In her bullet, she went to every house and sought the disgruntled vote. This LLB student, who was actively involved in all the activities in the ward during the floods and during the Covid period. When a local ration shop owner affected with COVID-19 she took initiated to take over to run the local ration shop.

Also read: KSU leader’s house vandalized; UDF announces hartal tomorrow