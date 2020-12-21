Student makes a Guinness world record for creating world’s largest ‘spice’ painting

A former student of Vedic Vigyan Kendra at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Neha Singh, makes a Guinness World Record by creating the largest spice painting. The painting is 62.72 m² (675.12 ft²) in size. This idea came from Neha’s inspiration to create something out of what would have been wasted or expired food.

She was a resident of Kotwari village of Rasra sub-district in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, Neha painted a moksh ka vriksh (tree of salvation) and garnered large-scale appreciation. She received her record certificate from Ballia district magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi. “Neha Singh has made the largest painting in the world using natural colors. The painting is of the size of measuring 62.72 sq meters. Neha’s name has been included in the Guinness World Records as she has painted a ‘moksh ka vriksh’ (tree of salvation),” magistrate Shrihari Pratap said.

