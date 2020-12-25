‘Facebook post criticising the Kerala Chief Minister’ ; KIAL official dismissed.

KL Ramesh, an employee at Kannur International Airport Limited, was fired from service for his Facebook post blaming the Kerala government, passing remarks about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and creating subversive comments in his post. KIAL MD V Thulasidas has given a termination order to Ramesh, assistant manager of the Fire and Rescue wing, at Kannur International Airport.

Many Facebook users had raised a complaint about his remarks stating that he had humiliated the Chief Minister in the post. Ramesh stated that he was told to clarify his specific post regarding the Supreme Court Judgment concerning Padmanabhaswamy Temple.” I had told the committee that I am a Hindu from Thiruvananthapuram and the post in query was not about KIAL and as a citizen have the right to describe my views,” he said.

He added that the post was not at all related to KIAL. However, he was told that the Kerala government gives funds to KIAL and that it will impact the company. The investigation team recorded that the explanation on the show grounds notice provided to him was not acceptable. Meanwhile, Ramesh stated that KIAL has sacked him for not turning a blind eye to the course of functioning. He said that he had extended several quirks in Kannur Airport management and this is the actual cause for his sacking.