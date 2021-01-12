“Consumed spurious liquor” ; 11 dead and 8 others are in critical condition

Madhya Pradesh; 11 people have lost their lives and eight have been hospitalized after drinking toxic liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district. The eight people, who have been hospitalized, are supposed to be in a critical state, SP Anurag Sujania said. They have been transferred to Gwalior for better medication.

The event occurred in two separate villages of Morena. While three people died in Pahawali village, seven lost their lives in Manpur village in Morena. As per initial reports, some villagers drank white-colored alcohol.

Read more; “Cheers, all the way for Bio-Liquors”!!! Introducing alcohol brewed with Ayurvedic ingredients

“On Monday night, eleven people from Manpur and Pahawali villages died after devouring presumed spurious liquor,” he said. The postmortem is undertaken and whether the liquor was toxic or not will be determined after the autopsy records come, the official stated.