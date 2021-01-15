Army Day 2021: A day to remember our real life heroes

India is celebrating its 73rd Army Day today. Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to honor the soldiers of the country, who have set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood and more than anything the love for the country. It marks the day when Lt Gen KM Carriappa took over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India, in 1949.

