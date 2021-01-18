Terrorists arrested for trying to smuggle weapons with drones

Srinagar: Two terrorists have been arrested for trying to smuggle deadly weapons. Umar Ahmed Malik and Suhail Ahmed Malik, both from Anantnag, were arrested. They were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Vijaypur village in Samba district.

The two were arrested while smuggling weapons across the international border. A drone was used to smuggle weapons. Police seized the drone and the weapons they were trying to smuggle. Police have received pieces of information about arms smuggling across the international border in Samba. Based on this, the police had been conducting an investigation for a few days. Meanwhile, they were arrested.

