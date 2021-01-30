Construction of Ram temple; Swami who lives in the caves of Rishikesh gives one crore rupees….

Rishikesh: A Swami who led a life as a sage in the caves of Rishikesh donated Rs1 crore for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Swami Sankardas, 83, paid Rs1 crore for the construction of the Ram temple. Bank officials said they were shocked when a Swami arrived with a check for Rs1 crore.

But when his bank balance was checked, it became clear that he had the required amount in it. Bank officials then informed the RSS leaders in the area. They went to the bank and helped Swami to donate it to the Ram Mandir Trust.

“I have been living in a cave for more than half a century. As a saint, I live my life with the gifts given by the devotees who visit these caves. After learning about the VHP’s campaign, I decided to donate some money for the Ram Temple, which I have been dreaming of for some time. ” – Sankardas told the media.

“The aim of the VHP’s campaign is not to collect donations, but to create unity and service among Rama devotees like Das. So far we have collected Rs 5 crore. This is three times the amount intended in mind. However, it is not a matter of how much money is received, it is a matter of how many devotees come forward to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, ” said Randeep Pokhariya, VHP Ram Mandir Donation Campaign, Uttarakhand, in-charge.