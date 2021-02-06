“Pakistan will destroy itself”; Supreme Court judge lashes out at government

Islamabad: A Supreme Court judge has blamed the Pakistani government for its crackdown on democracy and media freedom.PM Imran Khan was criticized by Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa. He also scrutinized the state of media freedom, democracy, and governance in Pakistan during an apex court hearing on local government elections.



The senior judge stated that he won’t shy away from saying that the media is not free and that it is being examined, with real journalists being driven out of the country. Pakistan, he said, is being destroyed systematically. He said when media is destroyed, a country is destroyed.“Tell me. Is media free in Pakistan?” Justice Isa asked Attorney-General Khalid Javed Khan.

The judge also censured Imran’s activities in the election against the Punjab provincial government in Pakistan. The complaint came before the court claiming that the Punjab provincial government had adjourned the local panchayat governing bodies and intervened with their local independence. What the Pakistani government is doing is a critical democratic overthrow. Justice Qazi also criticized the Pakistani government for failing to do so. Justice Isa said every opposition leader is being portrayed as a traitor and every follower of the government is being described as a patriot.