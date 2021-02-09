BJP wins majority of local body polls in Rajasthan ; Obtained 37 municipalities

Jaipur: The BJP has won a remarkable victory in Rajasthan’s 90 municipal elections. The Congress has won 48 seats but the BJP has won 37 municipalities. The Congress, which came to power alone in 19 municipalities, came to power elsewhere with the support of independents. The BJP came to power alone in 24 of the 37 municipalities it won. At the same time, the BJP was in power in 60 of the last 90 municipalities.

Out of a total of 3034 wards, Congress won in 1197 wards and BJP in 1141 wards. The Independents also won 633 seats. The NCP and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party became the heads of each municipality. The second round of elections was held on January 28 in 80 municipalities, 9 municipal councils, and one municipal corporation in 20 districts.

The BJP, which won 60 seats in the last elections. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara said this time it was limited to 37. He added that with the support of two independents, the Congress had won 50 municipalities. The BJP State President Satish Punia also claimed that it was a great success. He said he would rule in more than 50 seats but the Congress could not. The people taught the Gahlot government a lesson. He said they would give a clearer answer to the Congress in the Assembly elections.