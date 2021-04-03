“Better than Humans” ; Bird shows a moral act to give a MESSAGE to society, See video !!!

Remarkable such matters are viewed on social media frequently, which gives us inspiration for life. Several times animals also do something that motivates us. One such video is spreading viral on social media these days, noticing what a crow has done, humans will definitely get incited.

In the short video clip, a crow was detected gathering garbage including empty cans and paper scraps. It picked up the waste, one by one, with its beak and tossed them in the dustbin held nearby. With that, the crow cleaned the area completely.“This crow knows that humans have lost the sense of shame,” Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services tweeted the 38-second clip with a powerful caption.

Watch the video here:

This crow knows that humans have lost the sense of shame pic.twitter.com/9ULY7qH4T2 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 1, 2021

This clip is being watched frequently on the Internet. If you see a crow doing such a thing, then everyone will learn that we should always take care of neatness all around us. This video has been seen 13 thousand times so far. People are also appreciating the crow.