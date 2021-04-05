Women’s Football: India loses to Uzbekistan

In Women’s football, Uzbekistan beat Indian eves in an international friendly match played at Almalyk in Tashkent. Uzbekistan defeated India 1-0

The Indian team is playing these friendly matches for its preparation for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup. India’s next match is scheduled on 8th of this month against Belarus.

Indian team is is the reigning champion in the South Asian region. Indian team has won all five editions of the SAFF Women’s Championships started in 2010. The Indian women’s team has also won the Gold medal on three occasions at the South Asian Games in 2010, 2016 and 2019. In FIFA Women’s World Ranking, the Indian team is at 55th position.