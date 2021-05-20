Recently many browsers would have associated with the national game of, chase the vaccine. They would have equated the experience to sweepstakes, chess, ring toss, etc depending on what they were up to in school days. But pharma honcho Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw arrived up with a more sharpened and universal equation when she tweeted that, “The vaccine situation in India is like an arranged marriage. First, u r not ready, then u don’t like any, then u don’t get any!!” Of course, what she termed as the sad situation of the 45+ people that fluctuated between Covaxin and Covishield for so long that both of them had moved into deficiency before either had fallen into uncle or aunty’s arms.

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has related the COVID-19 vaccination condition in the nation to an arranged marriage. Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of biotechnology major Biocon, in a lighter vein, compared the two while bringing out the confusion that presently prevails regarding the complete vaccination strategy. People in the age group of 18-44 have had a more Hunger Games kind of practice. No leisurely waste of time for them. It has been a ruthless race from the initial day, no directions provided to social impartiality or any enlightenment babble at all.

Those who have now succeeded the class and hereditary lottery with quick internet, all the time to save holding Co-Win, techie access to shortcuts (which the bereaved call frauds), fast neurological replies, and fast fingers to expert the OTP puzzle, well they are so far advanced in the game that there’s just no going around their head start. Can we please understand where the 70 million doses are being deployed every month? @MoHFW_INDIA We need better transparency to evade suspense. If a sis timetable made public people patiently wait their turn,’ Mazumdar-Shaw had tweeted while tagging the Health Ministry. India has declared the expansion of its COVID-19 vaccination initiative by permitting its large population aged over 18 to get inoculated from May 1.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has guaranteed Mazumdar-Shaw that in the future everyone will get their perfect match. This obligation serves from the vow of national and international candidates adding in the forthcoming months. A regime of Shah Rukh Khan films and Mills & Boon romances gives high gullibility to remain happily ever. But karela, Malthus, etc have the opposite outcome. However, moving away from the minority who don’t want to get poked up, the rest of us are ready, far from not desiring any we cherish them all.