Filthy language in India : Google makes an apology

Karnataka: If you search the ugliest Indian language in Google, the search result displays the answer as Kannada, a language spoken by around 40 million people in south India. The website which presently shows 429 errors, earlier featured a list of 15 questions and answers associated with the languages, including the easiest language in India and most beautiful language in India.

Kannadigas were offended after a Google question on the “ugliest language in India” stated Kannada as the answer. After a hassle, the government saying it would declare a legal notice to Google, the search engine apologized and removed the answer. Karnataka Minister for Kannada, Culture and Forest Aravind Limbavali said, “I have instructed officials to send a legal notice to Google for showing such an answer to that kind of a question. The Kannada language has a history of its own, having come into existence as many as 2,500 years ago. The language has been the pride of Kannadigas through the ages.”

Kannada language has a history of its own, having come into existence as many as 2,500 years ago! It has been the pride of Kannadigas all through these two-and-a-half millennia. 1/2#Kannada — Aravind Limbavali (@ArvindLBJP) June 3, 2021

Later, he took to Twitter to ask for an apology from Google to Kannada and Kannadigas. “If Kannada is now called the ugliest language in India, it is merely an attempt by Google to insult this pride of Kannadigas. Demand apology from Google ASAP to Kannada, Kannadigas. Legal action will be taken against Google for maligning the image of our beautiful language!” he tweeted.

If Kannada is now called ugliest language in India, it is merely an attempt by @Google to insult this pride of Kannadigas. Demand apology from @Google ASAP to Kannada, Kannadigas. Legal action will be taken against @Google for maligning the image of our beautiful language! 2/2 — Aravind Limbavali (@ArvindLBJP) June 3, 2021

In a reply to the incident, Google said the search result was not reflective of the opinions of Google. “Search isn’t always perfect. Sometimes, the way content is described on the internet can yield surprising results to specific queries. We know this is not ideal, but we take swift corrective action when we are made aware of an issue and are continually working to improve our algorithms. Typically, these are not reflective of the opinions of Google, and we apologize for the misunderstanding and hurting any sentiments,” its statement said.

Apart from the state minister, ex-chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had also shown indignity over the incident. In a series of tweets, he asked to apprehend why Google “behaves in an irresponsible manner” in terms of language. Others, including the BJP’s Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan, criticized Google and asked to apologize.

Home to the great Vijayanagara Empire, #Kannada language has a rich heritage, a glorious legacy and a unique culture. One of the world’s oldest languages Kannada had great scholars who wrote epics much before Geoffrey Chaucer was born in the 14th century. Apologise @GoogleIndia. pic.twitter.com/Xie927D0mf — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) June 3, 2021

Sharing the screenshot of the search on his Twitter page, Mohan said Karnataka is home to the great Vijayanagara empire and the Kannada language has a rich heritage, a glorious legacy, and a unique culture.“One of the world’s oldest languages, Kannada had great scholars who wrote epics much before Geoffrey Chaucer was born in the 14th century. Apologize @GoogleIndia.” Mohan tweeted.