Global vaccine sharing : American-made shots available to India

New Delhi; On Thursday, the United States told India about its intentions to produce Covid-19 vaccines available to nations including the South Asian countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office said. The US action arrives after the White House set out a strategy to yield 25 million surplus Covid-19 vaccine doses with the world and said it would raise some constraints to let other countries buy American-made supplies for vaccine production more easily.

In a phone conference, Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris discussed efforts to increase the bilateral health supply chain including in vaccine production, the Indian premier’s office said in a statement. They highlighted the potential of the India-U.S. partnership as well as the Quad vaccine initiative in addressing the long-term health impact of the pandemic.

Spoke to @VP Kamala Harris a short while ago. I deeply appreciate the assurance of vaccine supplies to India as part of the US Strategy for Global Vaccine Sharing. I also thanked her for the all the support and solidarity from the US government, businesses and Indian diaspora. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2021

The Quad, an unofficial vital discussion among the United States, India, Japan, and Australia, aims to reduce production backlogs, speed vaccination, and defeat some coronavirus variations. A representative for India’s foreign ministry said New Delhi was in conversation with Washington to guarantee the supply of raw materials for vaccine production. India also raised the matter during its foreign minister’s recent US trip, the representative said. “It is in our mutual interest to combat the global pandemic by expediting vaccination efforts.”