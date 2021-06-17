Violation of rules : Former Indian captain removed from the post of Cricket Association president

Hyderabad: Mohammad Azharuddin, the former Indian captain, has been removed from his role as president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) following complaints of alleged rule violations. The Apex Council has issued Azharuddin a show-cause notice stating that he will be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation into allegations leveled against him. Azharuddin lost his membership in HCA as well.

‘After considering the complaints made by the members against you (Azharuddin), it was decided at the Apex Council meeting on the 10th of this month to issue a show-cause notice on the ground that you have acted in violation of the rules. The Apex Council is suspending you and your membership of HCA is being terminated until completion of the inquiry on these complaints,’ the cabinet notice said.

Unless he provides a proper explanation within a week of receiving the notice issued on June 15, action would be taken against the 58-year-old. According to the notice, Azhar failed to disclose that he is a member of a Dubai-based private cricket club which allegedly participates in a tournament that is not authorized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The notice also mentioned that he had frozen the HCA account and questioned the appointment of the Ombudsman, which has been deemed illegal. Azharuddin was elected as president of HCA on September 27, 2019, but his tenure has been marred by controversies.