Man crosses border to marry Bangladeshi woman: Arrested on return

The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested an Indian national and a Bangladeshi woman for illegally crossing the international border on Saturday in West Bengal’s Nadia district. When questioned, they said that they had met online, fell in love, and decided to get married despite living on the opposite sides of the border. Jaikanto Chandra Rai (24), a resident of Ballavpur village in Nadia district, was arrested and also Parineeti (fictitious name) of Nerail, Bangladesh.

As a result of the information received from BSF intelligence on Saturday night, the 82 Battalion’s troops at Madhupur border outpost were alerted on June 26. Security personnel spotted the couple along the border road at 4:15 pm. The couple was asked for their identification by the security personnel. In contrast to the man, the woman did not reveal her identity. On suspicion, they were taken into custody for questioning. According to Rai, he met Parineeti on Facebook. He traveled to Bangladesh on March 8 this year with the help of a broker named Appu from Taraknagar. In March, he married Parineeti and stayed in Bangladesh until June 25.

In her statement, Parineeti said she is from Bangladesh and is going to India with her husband. To cross the border, they paid a Bangladeshi tout named Raju Mandal 10,000 Bangladeshi Taka. Police handed over the apprehended individuals to Bhimpur police station for further legal action. The 82nd Battalion commanding officer, Sanjay Prasad Singh, confirmed that the Indian man had indeed crossed the international border to marry a Bangladeshi woman and that they appeared to be in a serious relationship.