SRK recalls an incident from ‘Devdas’, as the movie ticks 19 years

New Delhi: It has been 19 years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s adaptation of the tragic love story Devdas was released and the cast is nostalgic. Shah Rukh Khan thanked his co-stars Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Jackie Shroff and Kirron Kher for ‘All the late nights…the early mornings…hard pace & problems’ in the magnum opus.

King Khan while sharing stunning behind the scenes photos from the sets of the film wrote, ‘Worked out fine because of the gorgeous @madhuridixitnene. The stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, ever cheerful @apnabhidu dada, full of life @kirronkhermp and the whole team slogging it under the masterful and patient #sanjayleelabhansali.’

However, the 55-year-old was also honest about one issue he faced. ‘Only problem…dhoti kept falling off… Thx for the love everyone. #19YearsOfDevdas.’

Madhuri Dixit also took to Instagram to recall her childhood. ‘Reminiscing about some great and happy memories from the set of Devdas. Even 19 years later, it still feels so fresh! Sanjay, thank you for sharing these. They will always be cherished!’

The actress also paid tribute to the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away recently. It was a romantic tale adapted by Bimal Roy in 1955 with the thespian playing Devdas.

‘Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will live on forever! #19YearsOfDevdas,’ wrote Madhuri.

Devdas is based on a novel by the same name written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.

The 2002 movie Devdas starred Shah Rukh Khan and was a big hit. In addition to winning 11 Filmfare Awards, the film won five National Film Awards.