Maharashtra: Plane crash leaves instructor dead, student injured

A two-seater training aircraft belonging to the Academy of Aviation Shirpur in Dhule district crashed in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Friday killing a flight instructor and seriously injuring a student. Around 3 pm, Nurul Amen (28) took off with trainee Anshika Gurjar (22) for a training sortie from the academy’s airstrip.

According to Academy Director Air Commodore Hitesh Patel (retd), the two-seater plane crashed near Wardi village in the Chopda region of the Satpura range shortly before 3.45 pm. Captain Nurul Amen died on the spot, but Anshika was injured and taken to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Air Commodore Patel said the training plane would return in two and a half hours after traversing the 200 nautical miles between Shirpur and Shegaon. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft that belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra. An investigation team is being rushed to the site.

1/2 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 16, 2021

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the minister for civil aviation, condoled the pilot’s death and said an investigation team was rushing to the crash site. ‘Shocked to hear of the tragic crash of a training aircraft belonging to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra. An investigation team is on its way to the scene,’ the minister tweeted. ‘Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor & the trainee is severely injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery,’ he added.