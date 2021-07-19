Trinamool to take BJP head on – Shaheed diwas speech first step!

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to broadcast Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Shahid Diwas address on July 21 live across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Assam and others.

In a recent report, the media reported that TMC chief’s Shaheed Diwas speech would be telecast live in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Bareilly and Banaras. In addition to Uttar Pradesh, the speech will be telecast in 32 districts in Gujarat, Tripura, Delhi, Madurai and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

A large screen will be displayed in specific places outside the respective areas to view Banerjee’s speech.

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had announced the party will expand its base in other states to compete with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Abhishek told a press conference after his elevation that TMC will face the BJP head-on in every state where it gains a foothold.

Read also: Man drowns while filming waterlogged underpass

‘We have received around one lakh emails from people across India thanking the TMC for defeating the BJP in assembly polls. We will challenge the BJP head-on in any state where the TMC builds its foundation,’ the TMC MP had said.

He, however, avoided asking whether the TMC supremo would be the party’s prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Abhishek had announced that within one month TMC will chalk out a strategy of expanding its foothold and how it intends to go ahead with its expansion plan.

TMC’s expansion plans aren’t that worrisome for the BJP, but it will trigger alarm bells in the Congress, which is the only opposition party with a national presence. The grand old party has struggled at the General and Assembly elections in recent years. It is rumored that regional parties like TMC and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are waiting for the chance to lay claim to the post of prime ministerial candidate during the 2024 legislative elections because Congress’ fortunes are dwindling.