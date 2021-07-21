Last date to finalize class 12 results extended

New delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended its deadline for finalizing class 12 results. Earlier, the board had directed schools to finalize the marks by July 22 and now it has been extended till July 25.

‘As of now, CBSE has observed that schools are finalizing data at full capacity. However, as the last date is fast approaching, teachers are getting panicky, committing mistakes, and requesting CBSE to correct them,’ CBSE said in a letter to principals.

‘The CBSE is aware of the difficulties schools and teachers face due to time constraints. Thus, the CBSE announced that the last date for the results is extended from July 22nd to July 25th. Our schools are requested to continue working on the moderation to avoid any last minute rush,’ it added.

The Board has stated that if any school has not completed the moderation, its results will be declared separately. To meet the deadline and assist schools, the Board kept its offices open today, July 21, a gazetted holiday.