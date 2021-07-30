Covid lockdown: State issues new guidelines for fully vaccinated

Mumbai: Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister, said on Thursday (July 29) that the state government is considering relaxing requirements in 25 districts, including Mumbai, which have lower COVID-19 positivity rates. Tope said that the final decision would be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The CM has called for a meeting with the state’s Covid-19 task force.

According to the Health Minister, the remaining districts with high infection rates will probably face more restrictions in the coming days.

Here is what the new guidelines will bring:

– A fully vaccinated individual is likely to be allowed to travel by local trains in Mumbai. Currently, only those involved in essential or emergency services are permitted to travel by train in the state capital.

– A relaxation of restrictions in 25 districts, including Mumbai, which have shown lower COVID positivity rates

– All cinema halls are likely to open in the state.

– All shops, hotels and gyms are likely to open until the evening.

There will be no relaxation in Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Beed and Ahmednagar where the infection positivity rate is higher than the average.

In accordance with the new guidelines, level 3 restrictions will remain in place in administrative units until the district disaster management authority decides to lift them. There will no longer be a weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy formula for lifting restrictions.