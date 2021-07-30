High alert! Pak terror groups plotting to attack Jammu temples: Intelligence agencies

New Delhi: There has been a high alert in Jammu following information from intelligence agencies that Pakistan-backed terror organizations Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba are planning to attack temples to stir communal tensions. Security has been stepped up across the city, according to sources.

According to the media report, terrorist groups may target temples in Jammu on August 5, which marks the second anniversary of the suspension of Article 370, and Independence Day on August 15.

There have been at least three recent drone incidents dropping IEDs on Jammu, raising concerns that Pakistan-backed terrorist groups are attempting to plant bombs near crowded places near temples, security officials said.

In the past three years, at least three terror plots have been foiled, a senior official in the North Block told. Another officer said drones have been used to ferry IEDs so that they can be planted by receivers and used in attacks.

An improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 7 kg was found near the bus stand in the old Jammu city in February. In connection with the case, two people were taken into custody. The second incident occurred on June 27, just a day before a drone dropped explosives at the Jammu Air Force station. The terrorist identified as Nadeem Rather of TRF has been arrested and a 5-kg IED has been seized from his possession. Two of his associates were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police following his interrogation. The arrested were identified as Kashmiri residents.

In response to an interrogation of the accused, the police issued an alert in Jammu about a possible terror attack on the famous Raghunath temple. Also, the police did not rule out that more temples in Jammu city were on terror radar.

In the third incident, a drone from Pakistan was sighted in Akhnoor, in the Jammu district, on July 23rd. A drone was shot down and an IED weighing 5 kg was recovered. Security sources said the three incidents were part of a terror group’s attempt to provoke communal tensions in J&K by attacking the city of temples.

In March 2002, a terrorist attacked the historic Raghunath temple, leaving at least 13 people dead, including two men, two women, and two security personnel. Additionally, 50 others were injured.

Mukesh Singh, who is currently the ADGP in Jammu, was the SSP at the time of the attack and led counterterrorism operations. Both terrorists from the LeT were killed.