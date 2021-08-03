‘Top 10 targets’: Police release list of active terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Police have released a list of the top 10 terrorists it is targeting. The Kashmir Zone Police posted the list on Twitter on Monday night. Seven of the terrorists have been active for some time and three are relatively new recruits.’Top 10 #targets: #Old #terrorists- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi. #New #terrorists- Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mushtaq Khandey & Wakeel Shah,’ the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The incident was attributed to IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. It was also announced that the police would offer rewards for information about terrorists on the list released in March. Photographs and names of terrorists were also posted in the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweet on March 13. The police reported that on Tuesday night, a terrorist was killed in the Chhandaji region of Bandipora after an encounter with the security forces.

‘The 23/24 July operation was conducted in Shokbaba forest area where three terrorists were killed, including one Pakistani terrorist. Another terrorist escaped and has been pursued ever since,’ said Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir. ‘We received information about his presence in the village of Chhandaji last night and launched an operation during which we killed Pakistani terrorist Babar Ali of Pakistan’s Punjab,’ said the DGP.

In July, three terrorists were neutralized in Bandipora, a district of Jammu and Kashmir. They belonged to Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Police said that since January, 78 terrorists have been neutralized in Kashmir. Top commanders involved in attacks on the forces were among them.