DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSInternationalLife StyleReligion & Faith

Polish library wall has ‘Upanishad mantras’ engraved on it, Images go viral

Aug 5, 2021, 09:01 pm IST

In Poland, an image of Upanishad words on the wall of a library has gone viral on social media platforms. Vedic Sanskrit writings of Hindu philosophy decorate the wall of the Warsaw University Library. On Twitter, the Indian Embassy in Poland shared the photo with the comment ‘What a lovely sight!’.

 

 

Read more: Mega master plan aims for Congress’ return: Trio launches election-oriented conspiracy

Upanishads are Hindu philosophical books written in late Vedic Sanskrit that is the basis of Hinduism. Hinduism’s oldest scriptures, the Vedas, contain the most recent section dealing with meditation, philosophy and ontological knowledge. An image of Warsaw University’s library has gone viral on social media, making Indian internet users proud.

Tags
shortlink
Aug 5, 2021, 09:01 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button