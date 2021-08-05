Polish library wall has ‘Upanishad mantras’ engraved on it, Images go viral

In Poland, an image of Upanishad words on the wall of a library has gone viral on social media platforms. Vedic Sanskrit writings of Hindu philosophy decorate the wall of the Warsaw University Library. On Twitter, the Indian Embassy in Poland shared the photo with the comment ‘What a lovely sight!’.

What a pleasant sight !!? This is a wall of Warsaw University's library with Upanishads engraved on it. Upanishads are late vedic Sanskrit texts of Hindu philosophy which form the foundations of Hinduism. ??@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/4fWLlBUAdX — India in Poland (@IndiainPoland) July 9, 2021

Read more: Mega master plan aims for Congress’ return: Trio launches election-oriented conspiracy

Upanishads are Hindu philosophical books written in late Vedic Sanskrit that is the basis of Hinduism. Hinduism’s oldest scriptures, the Vedas, contain the most recent section dealing with meditation, philosophy and ontological knowledge. An image of Warsaw University’s library has gone viral on social media, making Indian internet users proud.