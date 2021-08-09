The best Telegram tricks and tips you never knew about

The Telegram platform is an instant messaging service that emphasizes security. Video conferencing, audio conferencing, file sharing and VoIP are all aspects of this open-source, cross-platform service. Furthermore, the platform offers optional end-to-end encrypted ‘secret’ chats. Telegram for Android has been downloaded more than 500 million times from the Google Play Store. Here are a few things you should be aware of when you are using the app.

1 . Editing Sent Messages

Messages sent by Telegram can be edited. You will need to select the message you wish to edit and tap on the ‘Edit (pen)’ icon at the top. After you have made the changes, the app will display an ‘Edited’ label. Messages can be edited within 48 hours of being sent, so remember to keep that in mind.

2. Send a silent message

You can use the silent messages feature if the person you want to message is busy, but you still want to send them a message without disturbing them. If you use this feature, the message will not make a sound or vibrate even if the recipient has not turned on the ‘Do not disturb mode’. You can use this feature by typing your message and then tapping and holding the ‘send’ button. Then select ‘Send without sound’ and you are done.

3. Message scheduling

Telegram allows you to schedule messages. The ‘send’ button allows you to schedule a message simply by holding it down. Select ‘Schedule message’ and set the date and time. We will send the message at the time you specify.

4. Self-destructing media in normal chats

You can choose a specific time for media to self-destruct using the app. The feature was previously limited to the separate ‘Secret Chat’ option. The recent update, however, now allows you to self-destruct media like photos and videos in normal chats as well. You can do the same by selecting a photo or video and tapping the ‘timer’ button. After that, you will be able to select the time after which the media will be automatically deleted.

5. Delete the message from the sender

Telegram allows you to delete not only your own messages but those sent by other users as well. You can use this particular feature by selecting the received message and tapping on the delete button. Select ‘Also delete for X’ and then tap ‘Delete’. Both ends of the message will then disappear.

6. Edit Videos

Telegram lets you edit videos. To use the feature, open a chat and select the video that you want to send. Open the video editor by tapping on the tuning icon. Different elements can be adjusted, including saturation, contrast, exposure and more.

7. Search YouTube and GIFs

You can send a GIF or YouTube link without leaving Telegram. Enter your search query by typing @gif or @youtube. The results will be displayed on the chat screen itself. Telegram allows you to select a part of a message without having to copy the entire message. By tapping and holding a message, you can select that part of your message.