Man uses spoof app to call Mantralaya – mimics Sharad Pawar’s voice, arrested

Mumbai: A person has been arrested for impersonating NCP chief Sharad Pawar and calling a senior officer at Mantralaya, the Maharashtra government’s headquarters. Police have registered a case at the Gamdevi police station. On Wednesday, a revenue department official was contacted about transfers by the accused while mimicking NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s voice.

After receiving the call, the officer became suspicious and called Silver Oak, Pawar’s residence, where he was told that Pawar had not called Mantralaya from Silver Oak. Consequently, NCP chief’s security staff filed an FIR at Gamdevi police station.

A police official said that he used a `spoof-call’ app which facilitates voice change. Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) took over the investigation and traced the call to a person in Pune and apprehended three people.

PTI reported that the main accused and his associate were subsequently arrested. They were produced before a court and put in the custody of the police until August 20.

NCP is a party of Maharashtra’s ruling coalition.

An official stated that similar calls were made regarding land transactions in Chakan area of Pune district on August 9, and an FIR was registered at the local police station, adding that the case was also under investigation.