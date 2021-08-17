Rahul Gandhi took part in review meetings of various developments in Wayanad

Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi participated in a review meeting on Tuesday (August 17) to discuss a number of development projects in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and instructed the construction work to be expedited.

The Congress leader, who is on a two-day visit to Wayanad, attended the meeting at the district collectorate. ‘Participated in a review meeting at the Wayanad Collectorate on various development projects. Evaluated the projects that ensure the comprehensive development of Wayanad with Central, State, and CSR funds. Instructions were given to expedite the projects,’ tweeted Gandhi’s office in Wayanad.

Gandhi had earlier inaugurated the Farmers’ Day program at the Karassery Panchayat and felicitated farmers nearby at the Karassery Bank Auditorium. He was presented the Onakkodi (festive outfits as part of Onam) by Panchayat President VP Smitha.

The Congress leader who arrived in Kozhikode on Monday (August 16) morning, met with students from the tribal community who had cracked the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and had lunch with them.