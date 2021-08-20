Prime Minister Modi unveils multiple projects in Somnath today

New Delhi: On Friday at 11 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will use video conferencing to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Gujarat’s Somnath. Among the projects to be inaugurated are the Somnath Promenade, the Somnath Exhibition Centre, and the reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Shree Parvati Temple. The temple will cost a total of Rs 30 crore to build. There will be temple construction in Sompura Salats style as well as the development of Garbha Griha and Nritya Mandap.

Read also: Black marketing of Covishield vaccine, 1 held

Somnath Promenade has been developed under the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme at a cost of over Rs 47 crore, according to a PMO release.

Somnath Exhibition Centre, located in the premises of the ‘Tourist Facilitation Centre’, displays the dismantled parts of the old temple and its sculptures in the Nagar style. Shree Somnath Trust has completed the reconstruction of the temple precinct in Old (Juna) Somnath at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore. The temple is also called Ahilyabai Temple since it was built by Queen Ahilyabai of Indore after the old one in Indore fell into ruin. The entire old temple complex has been renovated holistically for the safety and convenience of pilgrims.