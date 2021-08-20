Robbery attempt failed!: Robber snatches policeman’s INSAS rifle

Agra: A shocking incident illustrates how emboldened Uttar Pradesh’s criminals have become as two robbers fled with the automatic firearm of a policeman. The incident occurred on the Mathura-Bareilly highway in Kasganj district. Five teams, including a special operation group and a surveillance unit, have been formed to find the weapon and arrest the suspects.

According to the Times of India, the two robbers attempted to break open the lock of a store but were confronted by two policemen under a city police station area. As constables Ravi Kumar and Abhishek Pratap Singh chased the criminals, they tried to flee the place. One of the robbers took Abhishek’s INSAS rifle during the scuffle.

The robbers also hit the policemen with a rod which they used to break the lock and jumped into a car and fled. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV. ‘We have retrieved the CCTV footage of the entire area. Special teams have been formed to recover the weapon and arrest the accused. We have got some crucial leads in the case. The accused will be tracked soon,’ Kasganj SP, Botre Rohan Pramod, was quoted as saying in the report.