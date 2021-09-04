‘Swarm, kamikaze drones’ ordered as the government pushes for new technologies

India’s Army, Navy and Air Force have signed multiple contracts worth over Rs 500 crores in the sphere of drone technology in less than two weeks as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to integrate new technology of warfare. Contracts signed by the Services include those for the acquisition of kamikaze drones and loitering munitions to swarm drones with kill and surveillance capabilities, as well as counter-drone systems. According to sources in the defence establishment, top management’s directive focuses on Indian companies.

During the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, the Prime Minister’s Office pushed for the adoption of new technology. As part of the ‘Revolution in Military Affairs’, or RMA, which changes the way war is fought, the Army and Navy have procured swarm drones and loitering munitions. As a matter of fact, all contracts are being signed through the emergency procurement route. Currently, the aim is to support domestic companies as they work on the upgraded variants due to the fact that the upgrade process is faster.

Army signs the contracts

The Army has signed three separate contracts for various types of drones, leading the three Services. It includes two deals worth over Rs 200 crore with Indian start-ups – Bengaluru’s NewSpace Research and Tech, headed by former IAF officer Sameer Joshi, and Noida’s Raphe, sources said. Neither company is a joint venture with a foreign company. As part of its increased operational capability along the Pakistan and China borders, the Army has also ordered over 100 tactical Indo-Israeli kamikaze drones, which were used in the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict.

The drones will be manufactured in Bengaluru by a joint venture between Israel’s Elbit System and India’s Alpha Design, which is now part of the Adani Group. According to sources, the Navy has also placed a large order with an Indian joint venture company for specialized drones. Also, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) (a defense PSU) has been commissioned to provide a naval anti-drone system developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to the force. For countering unmanned aerial systems, the Indian Air Force has signed an agreement with Indian firm Zen Technologies.

Drone swarms and lingering weapons: The future is here

Drones designed to hit targets with five to ten kilograms of explosives have been ordered from New Space Research and Tech as well as being used to carry urgent medical supplies for troops and to take photos. At the Army Day parade this year, these drones showed off their capabilities. The Army and NewSpace Research and Tech had then demonstrated offensive capability by carrying out simulated kamikaze attacks on enemy tanks, fuel depots, terror hideouts and radar towers, among other targets.

At the time, the Army described the system as a ‘disruption technology’ capable of hitting targets 50 km inside enemy territory. A swarm drone evaluation trial held by the Army earlier this year at Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, had earned the firm first place. A 2018 start-up’s drone algorithm is based on an Indian algorithm.

Raphe, which came in second, was also awarded a swarm drones contract worth over Rs 100 crore, primarily to conduct surveillance and carry loads. To illustrate the system’s usefulness to troops deployed in harsh and forward positions, the quadcopter drones were shown carrying medical aids and para-dropping essential supplies.

The Army announced that these drones can deliver a total of 600 kg of supplies. There are plans, according to sources, to bring out more complex and upgraded versions in the future, which could then be part of a larger procurement process. All three Services are also focusing on loitering munition, which changes warfare dynamics. Different types of loitering munitions are available – both for long-range and tactical operations.