Promote 5-min yoga break with ‘Y Break’ app among staff: Govt tells departments

New Delhi: Take ‘Yoga Break’ for 5 minutes, all the government employees are being asked to do so after downloading an Ayush Ministry-developed app with a 5-minute Yoga protocol built in.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has asked all Ministries to promote the application in an order issued two days ago. ‘In order to spread the awareness about access and usage of Y-Break (Yoga Break) protocol and application among workforce for all sectors (public/private), all Ministries and Departments of Government of India are requested to promote the usage of Y-Break protocol among the employees and accordingly issue necessary directions or guidelines for all employees including employees of attached and subordinate offices to download the android based application named Y-Break from Google Play Store,’ the DoPT stated on September 2.

Just a day earlier, Ayush launched the mobile app at a mega event attended by six ministers. Jitendra Singh, the DoPT Minister, was also present and he had urged Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to ‘enact a law on Yoga for five minutes at the workplace so that people can take advantage of it.’

On this occasion, the ministers present, along with the whole audience, demonstrated the yoga pose prescribed by the App. Kiren Rijiju, the Law Minister, said the application would ‘spread like a wildfire’. Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said the five-minute Yoga protocol was specially designed for working professionals to de-stress, refresh and re-focus at their workplace. It includes breathing exercises, asanas and pranayama. ‘We know that the corporate professionals often experience stress due to their occupation. Other professions are also not exempted from such problems. Keeping in view the working population, this Y-Break has been developed, which will give employees some solace at work place,’ the Minister had said on September 1.

According to a DoPT order dated September 2, the Ayush Ministry designed and developed the 5-minute Yoga protocol for workplace through an Expert Committee in 2019 and launched the module in January 2020 as a Pilot project in six major metros (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata) with the help of various stakeholders. ‘Feedback of the same was very encouraging,’ the DoPT order states, adding that this led to the creation of an Android app, which was recently made available in the Google Play Store.