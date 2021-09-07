9/11 Asteroid: Earth to be hit by massive asteroids this month

Three asteroids are expected to fly by Earth in September — one on September 9, one on September 11 and the third on September 22.

2010 RJ53: The asteroid making its flyby this week is the 774-meter-long 2010 RJ53. Rashtrapati Bhavan is about 750 metres away from the Parliament of India, so to put things into perspective. It is expected to fly by Earth around 366,000 kilometres away, meaning it will actually be closer to Earth than the Moon, which is 384,400 kilometres away.

2021 PT: There will be another asteroid reaching Earth on September 11, known as 2021PT. Though it’s not as large as the 2010 RJ53, it’s still quite substantial at 137 metres in diameter at a distance of around 4.9 million kilometers from Earth.

2021 NY1: The third asteroid that’s expected to pass Earth on September 22nd is the 2021 NY1 asteroid, which has also been designated a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA) by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). Moreover, it has been classified as a NEO (near-Earth object) since it will come really close to Earth — within 1,498,113km.

As an Apollo-class asteroid, it is expected to have a diameter of 130 to 300 metres. The tallest statue in the world is also India’s Statue Of Unity, which is approximately 182 meters tall. Approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth’s orbit, this asteroid orbits at 0.01 Astronomical Units. NASA estimates this will be the closest approach in almost a century. A close approach of the asteroid 2021 NY1 is expected around the year 2105, when it will be 2,6509,398 kilometres from Earth.