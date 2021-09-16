‘Was shocked to see India players not wearing masks at Shastri’s book launch’: Dilip Doshi

The Test match series between England and India was filled with ups and downs. India won the second and fourth Tests, while England came back strongly in the third game. After the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian camp, the fifth Test was cancelled. The Indian team attended the book launch event of head coach Ravi Shastri before the fourth Test.

Shastri, who tested positive for Covid-19, was blamed for forcing the test to be canceled. Now, former cricketer Dilip Doshi has reacted to the event. It has been revealed that the Indian players did not obtain permission to attend the book launch. Dilip stated that Indian players did not wear masks. ‘I was present at the book launch. I was actually invited by the Taj group. A lot of dignitaries, and Team India players were present there, for a short while, and I was shocked to see that none of them was wearing a mask,’ Dilip Doshi told India Ahead.

Read also: PM Modi to inaugurate new defence ministry office complexes in the national capital today

Further, he added that the IPL could also have caused the cancellation of the final Test. ‘I was speaking to a dear friend of mine Michael Holding earlier today and he mentioned to me that the Indian Cricket board did not want the last Test. So, their original suggestion was that the tour should end after the Oval Test, leaving enough time between IPL and the last Test in England. Giving a gap of 15 days because of the quarantine period in between, but I believe ECB did not want that and they may have insisted on the fifth Test,’ Doshi added.