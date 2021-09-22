Climber receives apology for inappropriate close-up shots during world championship

In Russia, governing body of sport climbing apologized for showing ‘close-ups’ of Johanna Farber’s bottom during the World Championships. An Austrian television network had shown close-ups of Farber’s bottom during the boulder semifinals last week, according to CNN. It was the second time this year that the climber had been treated unfairly during her event. In June, she called for end to sexualization of women in sports and to appreciate their performance after a similar incident.

The International Federation of Sport Climbing has apologized to Farber and to ‘all the athletes, and the entire Sport Climbing community for the images that were broadcast today during the women’s Boulder semi-final at the IFSC Climbing World Championships Moscow 2021’.

‘The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take further action in order for it to stop, and to protect the athletes,’ according to a statement released on Saturday.

IFSC Official Statement. pic.twitter.com/DsPmxJCj8D — International Federation of Sport Climbing (@ifsclimbing) September 18, 2021

This incident was almost a repeat of the one in which the broadcaster apologized for showing inappropriate images of the athlete at the World Cup in June. A slow-motion sequence shown on the ORF zoomed in on Farber’s backside, prompting furious backlash over objectification of women’s bodies.

On Instagram, Farber, 23, slammed the coverage, calling it ‘disrespectful and upsetting’, adding that she was embarrassed that thousands of people saw the slow-motion clip on national television and social media.

In both cases, social media users called for an end to the sexualization of women in sports.

In Tokyo this year, sport climbing made its Olympic debut, which has generated a great deal of interest in the sport.