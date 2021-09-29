Working from Home? Add these three tasty, healthy foods to your diet

The pandemic must have made it difficult for many people who were working from home to control their appetites. There must also have been moments when you felt sudden hunger pangs and wanted to keep munching on things. It is not surprising that someone who works from home adapts unhealthy eating habits because of the constant work pressure.

When you consume unhealthy or junk foods, you are not satisfying your hunger, and you will gain more weight, and you will also have digestive problems. The time spent running errands to buy these junks is also not forgotten. Rujuta Diwekar, celebrity nutritionist, recommends three essential food items that people who work from home need to consume to stay in shape.

Here is the full video –

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CUMaqcLDy3B/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

According to the nutritionist, the following three foods are not only tasty, but also easily accessible and affordable:

Fresh Fruit:

Whether you work from home or not, eating fresh fruit in the morning has many health benefits. Fresh seasonal fruits provide you with a sufficient amount of prebiotics, fibers, and antioxidants. Diwekar recommended eating chikoo in the video she uploaded on her Instagram handle.

The Nuts:

According to Diwekar, people should incorporate a handful of nuts into their diet to maintain their bone density. According to her, eating chana (roasted chickpeas) has various health benefits, and one can also satisfy their sugar cravings by adding some jaggery to the bowl with the chana.

Read more: Despite Indians having a plethora of IDs, PM Modi unveils another one

Ghee:

In an attempt to get people to eat more ghee in their diet, the nutritionist suggested that everyone consume one teaspoon per breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A short-chain fatty acid in ghee aids digestion and helps restore the satiety sensation, which is lost with long-chain fats. Working from home requires hours spent staring at the computer screen, whether it is for meetings or to complete projects. Ghee, which is loaded with essential fats, helps reduce eye strain as well.