Karan Mehra & family get anticipatory bail in domestic violence case

The case of Nisha Rawal against Karan Mehra has taken another dramatic turn! The actor recently told the media that he and his family had already received anticipatory bail to avoid being arrested in the aftermath of Nisha’s ‘false claims.’ Nisha Rawal had accused Mehra of domestic abuse and alleged that he had taken over a crore from her bank account. Karan was detained on assault charges but subsequently freed on bail.

Mehra and his family members – Kunal Mehra, Bela Mehra and Ajay Mehra – were charged under sections 498-A, 377, 406, 323, 504 & 506 r/w Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Mehra said that these sections refer to cruelty in relation to dowry, sexual assault, violence and other allegations made by Nisha against him and his parents and younger brother, despite the fact that his parents had not visited Mumbai in the previous two years.

Talking about the anticipatory bail Mehra stated: ‘It has been a difficult time but thankfully, the court granted a judgement in our favour. Being granted anticipatory bail means that I, my old aged parents and my brother will not be arrested in the alleged false cases filed by Nisha against us. I have the proof to prove my innocence which I will show in court.’