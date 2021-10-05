Release date of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa announced

Chennai: The release date of multilingual movie ‘Pushpa’ was announced. The first part of the movie titled ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ will be hitting screens on December 17. The film will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The film has Allu Arjun playing the lead role. Malayalam actor Fahadh Fazil plays the main antagonist in the movie. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead. Others in the cast include Prakash Raj, Harish Uttaman, Anasuya, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Vennela Kishore.

Also Read: Premiere date of Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’ announced

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa’ revolves around the smuggling of red sanders in Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.