Shirdi Saibaba temple reopens today. Here’s all you need to know

Shridi: The world-famous Saibaba temple in Maharashtra’s Shirdi reopens today for devotees following strict adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines set by the Center.

A new policy issued by the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust will allow at least 15,000 devotees with online passes to enter the Saibaba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, every day.

In preparation for the reopening of temples on October 7, a meeting of the district administration and the management of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust was held.

Devotees must apply online for the passes. As per the new guidelines of the Trust, the prasad counter will remain closed. The district administration has stated that children under 10 years of age, pregnant women, sick people, senior citizens above the age of 65, and people without masks will not be permitted to enter the temple.

Read also: Navratri 2021: Here are the 10 most famous temples of Durga Mata to visit

Timings and booking cost:

Morning aarti – 4.30 AM

Madhyan aarti – 12:00 noon

Dhoop aarti – Sunset

Shej aarti – 10.30 PM

To book a morning Darshan, devotees must pay Rs 600, and for Madhyan, Dhoop, and Shej aartis, they must pay Rs 400.