Critically endangered species of turtle rescued from drain in Mumbai

Mumbai: Leith’s softshell turtle (Nilssonia leithii), weighing approximately 13 kilograms, was rescued in Mulund after it was seen in a drain. Wildlife rescuers from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) coordinated the operation with the forest department. The turtle was found stranded in a drainage on Friday and was rescued after the Mumbai fire brigade alerted them.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies the Leith’s Softshell Turtle as being ‘vulnerable’ or ‘Critically Endangered’ (CR) and it is protected by schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. ‘While responding to a distress call referred by Mulund Fire Station on Friday afternoon, a large turtle was found stranded in drainage which was rescued by our RAWW Rescue Team. Efforts for stabilizing the turtle are on at the moment, and it had been further taken for medical examination in coordination with the Forest Department,’ explained Pawan Sharma, conservationist and founder of RAWW, a Mumbai-based NGO.

Experts claim that this species is involved in numerous turtle trade cases around the world. The Turtle was sent to Thane Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TSPCA) where medical examinations were conducted and X-rays, measurement, etc of the Turtle were done.

Doctors determined that there was no external injury to the turtle, and it appeared to be physically fit. ‘However we are awaiting the X-ray and other reports to find out if the turtle has any internal injuries,’ Ritu Sharma, one of the trustees and helpline administrator of RAWW, said.

The wildlife rescuers said the turtle would only be returned to its natural habitat once it has been declared healthy and fit.