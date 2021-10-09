‘Drama ahead of elections’: UP minister criticises Priyanka Gandhi, praises Yogi

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi lashed out against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Over her sweeping the floor of a house in a Dalit village in Lucknow, calling it ‘a drama’. Nandi also praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath, over maintaining the law and order situation in the state, and said that the law will take its own course and the guilty in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident will be punished.

‘Priyanka Gandhi did various types of drama in the 2019 elections also. Drama like cleaning floors with a broom and clashes with police, all these things are well known to the general public.’ the Cabinet Minister said. ‘The investigating agency is doing its job. The whole state knows that it is honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s rule, it’s the rule of law and the law is doing its job well. Action will be taken against those who are guilty’, he added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made on a surprise visit to a Dalit village in Lucknow on Friday, and picked up a broom and cleaned the floors, in response to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remark on her sweeping the floor of a Sitapur guesthouse. ‘The Chief Minister has insulted the women, Dalits and workers of this country and I visited Valmiki Mandir and swept there to change his mindset,’ she had said. Adityanath had earlier in the day responded to Priyanka Gandhi’s act of sweeping the floor, said that the public wanted them to be fit only for this and they have become like this (janata unko usi layak banana chahti, aur usi layak bana diya).

Commenting on the Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s hunger strike, Nandi said, ‘Both Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi are synonyms of each other, as soon as you take their names, you will start laughing, so what kind of drama can go to what extent, is well known to the general public’. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had ended his hunger strike on Saturday, after the son of MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra, appeared before the crime branch in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.