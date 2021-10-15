Country reaches out to appease the Muslim population: Report

There are a number of countries where Muslim appeasement is practised openly. In fact, Those countries include the ones who once said Islamic fundamentalism was merely a hypothesis. However, there is a debate today in Germany about whether it will gradually become a Muslim nation. Against the background of this debate lies a recent decision by Cologne’s mayor, in which she has allowed loudspeakers to be used in mosques after the requests from the Muslim communities. As a result, mosques can use loudspeakers for 5 minutes every Friday at the time of Friday prayers. Many people are opposing this decision because it will apply to all of the 35 mosques in the region.

German historians consider this city to be the oldest Christian city in the world. Also located in this area is one of the oldest and largest churches in Germany, where people from around the world come to pray. In the 19th century, the city was believed to be free of Muslim communities, but since Germany has been so sympathetic to refugees, the city’s heritage is at risk. People say that now Germany may be heading towards becoming a Muslim nation. According to the mayor, this decision demonstrates the freedom and diversity of religion in Germany, along with showing respect and generosity toward the Islamic faith. However, in reality, all of these things sound good on paper but aren’t true. Interestingly, To all the 35 mosques in this German city receive funding from Turkey to operate. Essentially, Turkish funds support them all.

Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs, a religious organization of the Turkish government, operates mosques in Germany and provides massive funds to pay clerics’ salaries and other expenses. As recently as 2018, when this city’s largest mosque was constructed, it’s funding also came from this institution. Furthermore, the mosque was officially opened by the President of Turkey. Approximately 56 lakh Muslims live in Germany, out of its 8 crore population. This means that 14 percent of the total population is Muslim. According to a report, more than 900 mosques in Germany are currently operated by the same religious organization that has more than 8 lakh members in Turkey. Therefore, the Turkish government employs 15 percent of its 56 lakh Muslim population.

Read more: ‘Secret meeting with Pakistan’s ISI’: Sets plans for attacks against Kashmiri Pandits

There are many branches of Islamic fundamentalism in Germany. The organization was implicated in 2007 in the spying and spread of hate against Christianity by a German imam associated with the group. This still occurs today. People are more concerned about what happens inside these mosques than whether they are using loudspeakers and whose hands are holding the remote controls. There is still confusion over Islamic fundamentalism in many countries of Europe. Despite the desire to be protected from terrorism, they desire to appear secular around the world to further their international image as secular. This two-boat ride will likely have consequences for these European countries. The year 2016 was characterized by large-scale incidents of molestation of women in Germany during the New Year celebrations. Later, it was revealed that the same Muslim refugees were behind these incidents, whom Germany had given refuge.