Financial crisis: Kerala restaurant owner commits suicide; slams State Govt in suicide post

Kottayam: Covid- induced financial crisis takes life of another restaurant owner in Kottayam , who committed suicide after posting a suicide note on his Facebook page, slamming the ‘unscientific lockdown measures’ by the State Government. The deceased Sarin Mohan (42), a resident of Gurudeva Bhavan at Kanakakkunnu, Kurichy, was running a restaurant at Kurichy named ‘Vinayaka Hotel’.

Police officials said that Sarin ended his life by throwing himself in front of a speeding train near Kurichy level-cross in the wee hours of Tuesday. Sarin criticised the government for not allowing in-house dining at restaurants there were no restrictions for people to assemble at Bevco outlets and functions such as weddings.

Sarin, who was working abroad, returned to Kerala and started the restaurant in Kurichy six months ago. As his business showed signs of success, he made arrangements to start a textile shop and a spare parts unit, in the same building. However, the lockdown imposed during the Covid-19 second wave shattered his hopes, since in-house dining was banned in restaurants, which affected his revenue. He had to spent Rs. 35,000 per month as rent for the building itself, which brought the business to huge financial crisis.

Sarin had borrowed money from others and pledged ornaments to meet his business and household expenses. Relatives say the financial crisis had intensified since then. The crisis was compounded by the inability to open a textile shop and spare parts shop following the lockdown. Relatives claimed that Sarin was under tremendous pressure, as money lenders and private banks from whom he borrowed money were demanding it back. The man’s younger child is an autistic patient. He had also shared his wife’s bank account details on the FB post, requesting people to help his family to lead their life.