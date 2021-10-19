Why passengers always board planes on the left: Real reasons…

Have you ever wondered why you board your flight from the left side of the plane? According to experts, this dates back to the days when people used to travel by ship. As a commercial pilot explained on Quora, ‘I think the reasoning stems from ships, which have a port (left) and starboard (right)’.

It is believed that the word ‘starboard’ comes from a word that originally referred to a rudder-like board on the right side of a ship. ‘This board was arranged so that the port side was where people embarked and disembarked, so most airplane and jetway designers followed the same convention,’ he said.

Furthermore, he said that all airlines use the same side for planes nowadays because it is ‘more efficient’ if everyone uses the same side to alight onto the aerobridge at an airport. According to some, the reason why passengers board from the left is because the planes are refueled on the right side, so they need to keep passengers out of their way. So, remember this the next time you board a plane.