Study: Elderly women more likely to suffer from ‘Broken heart syndrome’ than young people

A new study suggests that middle-aged and older women are around 10 times more likely than younger women or men of any age to be diagnosed with broken heart syndrome. Researchers found that the once-rare condition has become common and has been rising steadily well before the Covid pandemic. An article published in the American Heart Association’s journal suggests that the painful feeling comes with a severe diagnosis.

When anxiety or stress is present, the heart and brain react together. ‘Broken heart syndrome’ or Takotsubo syndrome can also mimic a heart attack, causing chest pains and shortness of breath as the heart muscles weaken. The study was led by Dr. Susan Cheng of the Smidt Heart Institute, Cedars-Sinai in California, US, who explained, ‘It is triggered by stress or loss and can lead to long-term heart injury and impaired heart function. It often occurs following major emotional or physical events, such as divorce, car accidents, or birthday surprises’.

A recent study found that both men and women are experiencing broken heart syndrome at higher rates in recent years, with women aged 50 to 74 years experiencing the highest rates. According to data from 2006 to 2017, there were 135 463 cases of broken heart syndrome in the United States. Around 88.3% of these incidents are associated with older women.