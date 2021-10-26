Here are some tips to reduce period bloating

Many women suffer bloating in the days leading up to their menstrual period. It normally begins a week before the period starts, making you feel uncomfortable and even in pain at times.

The good news is that you can control period bloating by making certain lifestyle modifications. Simrun Chopra, a nutritionist suggests a few food and lifestyle suggestions that would undoubtedly help you. The nutritionist explained: ‘Period bloating happens due to the changes in estrogen and progesterone hormones in the body. Research shows water retention is usually highest on the first day of the cycle.’

According to the dietitian, it is essential to limit the following because the body is already retaining water.

*Salty foods – This includes processed foods, which contain a lot of salt.

*Refined carbs – Avoid maida (white flour) and processed sweets since they cause blood sugar levels to increase. They induce the kidneys to retain more salt by increasing insulin levels in the blood.

*Avoid coffee and alcohol

She also recommended including specific meals and practices into your daily routine.

*Add potassium-rich foods to your diet to lower your sodium levels. Dark leafy greens, such as spinach, as well as sweet potatoes, bananas, avocados, and tomatoes, should all be included in your diet.

*Natural diuretics – These meals help to minimise water retention by increasing urine output. Asparagus, pineapples, peaches, cucumber, ginger and garlic are all useful additions into the diet.

*Drink plenty of water until your urine runs clear.

*Exercise helps to minimise bloating and water retention in general. It is beneficial to one’s health as well as weight loss.