State govt to withdraw over 3 lakh cases of Covid protocol violations

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh administration dismissed almost three lakh cases pertaining to violations of COVID-19 guidelines in the state on Tuesday (October 26).

Several COVID-related restrictions were implemented in compliance with various orders issued by the Centre and the state at various periods in time in the last year and a half, according to a statement from the UP government’s Principal Secretary.

As a result, a number of lawsuits have been brought under the Disaster Management Act, the Epidemic Diseases Act, IPC Section 188, and other laws. ‘Such cases registered under Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, IPC Sec 188 and other less grave sections are to be withdrawn’, the state government said.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID cases in the state has dropped dramatically. The majority of limitations on movement and other activities have been lifted. The state government lifted the night curfew last week, citing a decrease in new cases.