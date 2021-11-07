Here’s a for a body and mind detox infusion

Do you find it difficult to relax in the morning? It is essential to start each day on the right foot in the hustle and bustle of daily life. A few simple lifestyle modifications may have a huge impact.

If you feel acidity, hot flushes or burning sensations in your body, Dr Dixa Bhavsar recommends drinking a cool infusion of coriander seeds with a dash of rock sugar on an empty stomach.

Coriander seeds are high in fibre, which aids in metabolism. For the longest period in Ayurvedic medicine, they have been a traditional remedy for bloating. Coriander seeds even reduce excessive thirst and make you feel full. It also detoxes and purifies all of the body’s channels.

Here’s how to prepare your own detox Dhanyaka Hima or coriander seed cold infusion: Method and ingredients

*Take 25 gms of coriander seeds, crushed.

*Add 150 ml of water

*Cover it for at least 8 hours or overnight.

*Strain it the next morning and combine with a small amount of rock sugar to consume on an empty stomach.

It is recommended to take 40-50 mL with half a spoon of sugar first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. It can also be consumed with rock sugar in a dosage of 10 to 30 ml, 2-3 times per day.

Taking it for 6-8 weeks relieves thirst, burning sensations, pitta disorders, indigestion, abdominal pain, clears srotas (body channels), fever and worm infestations.