Madhuri Dixit’s son donates hair to cancer patients after growing it for 2 years

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is a happy mother since her son Ryan has given his hair to a good cause. On the occasion of National Cancer Day, the actress took to her social media handle to share a video of her son’s good gesture.

Madhuri said that she and her husband were ‘thrilled’ with their son’s decision to donate his hair to the Cancer Society. She added that Ryan was sad after watching cancer sufferers lose their hair after chemotherapy sessions. Sharing a video of her son getting a haircut on her official Instagram handle, Madhuri penned a heartfelt note, which read: ‘NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES….. But mine did. On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I would like to share something really special. Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision’.

In addition, Dixit revealed that Ryan had to wait almost two years for his hair to grow to the required length. ‘As per guidelines, it took him almost 2 years to grow the required length of hair. And this was the final step. Here we are today standing proud. @drneneofficial’, she wrote.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and celebrities including Dia Mirza, Riddhima Pandit, among others showered love and dropped comments on the post. A user commented, ‘So proud of Ryan’, while another wrote, ‘Great thought and contribution. All the best for future’.

On the job front, Madhuri’s most recent appearance was as a judge on ‘Dance Deewane 3’. The actress will also make her digital debut with Netflix’s ‘Finding Anamika.’